Penn-America Insurance Company, Petitioner v. Beecher V. Osborne, Respondent

John Andrew "Jack" Smith, Esq., Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Timothy C. Bailey, Esq., J. Ryan Stewart, Esq., Bailey Javins & Carter, LC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This appeal arises from a pre-trial settlement agreement between an injured plaintiff, Mr. Beecher Osborne , and two defendants: a Pursuant to the pre-trial settlement agreement, Mr. Osborne dismissed his lawsuit against Allegheny and Heartwood, and he filed a new lawsuit against Penn-America on his assigned claims to collect the $1,000,000.00 consent judgment.

