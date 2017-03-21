Noted youth mentor killed in Kanawha ...

Noted youth mentor killed in Kanawha County accident

A man well known in the Kanawha Valley for his efforts to mentor young people is dead after an accident Tuesday night. Obi Henderson, 31, of Charleston died in the crash on Corridor G in Kanawha County near the Southridge Shopping Center.

