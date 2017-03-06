New HUD secretary will get an invite to visit West Virginia's Capital City
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The executive director of Charleston's Covenant House wants the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to visit West Virginia's Capital City to see the positive effects her group's work has had on homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You aint shit girl
|37 min
|Black
|7
|Something new
|43 min
|souled out
|6
|So proud of my son Chris Campbell (May '13)
|2 hr
|souled out
|6
|mary haynes page (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Omglol
|8
|Why am I so obsessed with Kevin Workman
|3 hr
|Jay
|35
|Lap Band Surgery? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Lady Gaga
|12
|Recommendations
|4 hr
|afdre
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC