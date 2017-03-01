Municipal League lobbies committees -
The group attended the meetings along with Logan County Veterans because it was Veterans Day at the state capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zachary Jones (Apr '15)
|55 min
|Jealousy
|19
|Taking children out in public
|4 hr
|Nancy
|23
|Has anybody received their WV tax refund yet?
|4 hr
|bullsh*t
|5
|Josh Lewis WCHS
|6 hr
|Tom Clark
|13
|Charleston councilman considers running against...
|6 hr
|Tom Clark
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Eeking
|4,000
|RIP Michelle St James
|10 hr
|Kevin Frazier
|79
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC