Medical marijuana bill reaches Senate floor

Legislation legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes failed in the House of Delegates, but is now gaining traction in the Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 386 Tuesday 13-3 and sent it to the Senate floor where it faces an uncertain future.

