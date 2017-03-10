McHenry couple reunite West Virginia ...

McHenry couple reunite West Virginia man with father's military grave marker

Saturday

Sarah Nader - [email protected] Veteran Tobin Gage of McHenry and his partner, Vickie Saynay, hold the World War II soldier's grave marker they found at a rummage sale Tuesday, March 7, 2017. They were able to find the son, alive in West Virginia and will mail it back to him.

