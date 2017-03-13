McCune speaks to W. Va. Women Attorne...

McCune speaks to W. Va. Women Attorneys group -

17 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

Chief Public Defender Teresa McCune was the guest speaker at a lunch meeting of the West Virginia Women Attorneys group at the law firm of Robinson and McElwee in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday, March 4. State bar director Anita Casey also updated the women at the lunch on the workings of the State Bar.

