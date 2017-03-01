There are on the Huntington News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Marshall Orchestra to present diversity-themed family concert. In it, Huntington News reports that:

The Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith, will present its annual Family Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in Marshall's Smith Recital Hall. The Family Concert features the winner of the Young People's Concert Competition, sponsored by the Huntington Women's Club.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Huntington News.