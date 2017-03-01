Marshall Orchestra to present diversi...

Marshall Orchestra to present diversity-themed family concert

There are 1 comment on the Huntington News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Marshall Orchestra to present diversity-themed family concert. In it, Huntington News reports that:

The Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith, will present its annual Family Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in Marshall's Smith Recital Hall. The Family Concert features the winner of the Young People's Concert Competition, sponsored by the Huntington Women's Club.

Wvphoto

Since: Dec 13

143

Charleston, WV

#1 11 hrs ago
My 2 dads can blow the clarinet and my mom can lick the xylophone while wearing a vagina costume. Beautiful family time
