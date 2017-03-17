Manchin speaks at Martinsburg, South Charleston town halls
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., addressed two packed town halls Thursday, with topics ranging from the future of health care to marijuana. While attendees did not agree with Manchin on every subject, even showing their disagreement vocally, the senator said he was happy to participate in both events.
