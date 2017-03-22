Life and death vote

Life and death vote

There are 1 comment on the Spirit of Jefferson Advocate story from Yesterday, titled Life and death vote. In it, Spirit of Jefferson Advocate reports that:

Firefighters and EMTs responded to the Jefferson County Commission meeting room last week for what they consider an emergency - the lack of adequate staffing at a time when more calls for aid are coming in. Ryan Napier, a firefighter with the Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency, urged the JCC to earmark money to hire more EMTs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sam

Charleston, WV

#1 5 hrs ago
We need more firefighters in Kanawha Co. They need guns to not only fight fires but to fight off crazy people who try to attack them at the fire scenes.
firefighters are also paramedics - give them what they need to protect our communities.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Clarks petition for speed bumps at Daniel B... 5 min D Jones 2
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 6 min jonjedi 1,225
Matt Harkins 10 min Not Deaf 3
Marisa ruined 56 min marisas cu m 2
Is he a trick 56 min miamis cu m 3
Nautilus in kanawha city? (Jul '16) 58 min Brutus 16
News Deputies issue warrants in Cross Lanes shooting 1 hr bjf444 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC