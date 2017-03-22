Life and death vote
Firefighters and EMTs responded to the Jefferson County Commission meeting room last week for what they consider an emergency - the lack of adequate staffing at a time when more calls for aid are coming in. Ryan Napier, a firefighter with the Jefferson County Emergency Services Agency, urged the JCC to earmark money to hire more EMTs.
#1 5 hrs ago
We need more firefighters in Kanawha Co. They need guns to not only fight fires but to fight off crazy people who try to attack them at the fire scenes.
firefighters are also paramedics - give them what they need to protect our communities.
