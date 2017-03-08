Liberty Caucus introduces balanced bu...

Liberty Caucus introduces balanced budget to House

47 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A budget proposal scheduled to enter the House of Delegates on Wednesday proposed to reduce state spending by $84 million from the current fiscal year's level. The proposal would cut $402 million from Gov. Jim Justice's budget proposal.

