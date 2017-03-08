Letter to Editor: West Virginia Members of Congress Constituents to...
Something strange has been happening in the last month or so: Members of Congress from West Virginia have gone missing. They're still turning up for votes on Capitol Hill, and they're still meeting with lobbyists and friendly audiences back home and in Washington-but their public event schedules are blank.
