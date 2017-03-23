Lawmakers consider drug info repository

Lawmakers in Charleston generally agree that the drug epidemic across the state is a top priority, and 11 state representatives - including Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley - co-sponsored a bill to create an office of drug control policy for the state, where information about drug prosecutions, overdoses and other relevant information would be collected. HB 2620 - summarized as the West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act - was introduced to the House in late February.

