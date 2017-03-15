Kanawha school board eyes potential s...

Kanawha school board eyes potential site to build new Herbert Hoover High

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Kanawha County school officials have their eyes on a potential site to build a new Herbert Hoover High after the school was destroyed in the June 2016 flood. Ric Cavender, member of the Kanawha County Board of Education, said on Wednesday's "580 Live" with Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, the board is interested in building the new school on Hokie Lane in Elkview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stella Strikes 18 min Trump is the man 1
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 22 min Jeramiah 797
East side or west side women 28 min Big man ney 4
Stores Closing All Over Town 28 min sheesh 47
Best Body Piercers in Charleston Area (Apr '14) 2 hr Goddess16 21
prostitutes (Apr '12) 2 hr Tom Clark 33
Tracy Powell 2 hr GOT'EM 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC