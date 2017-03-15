Kanawha school board eyes potential site to build new Herbert Hoover High

Kanawha County school officials have their eyes on a potential site to build a new Herbert Hoover High after the school was destroyed in the June 2016 flood. Ric Cavender, member of the Kanawha County Board of Education, said on Wednesday's "580 Live" with Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, the board is interested in building the new school on Hokie Lane in Elkview.

