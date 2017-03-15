Kanawha school board eyes potential site to build new Herbert Hoover High
Kanawha County school officials have their eyes on a potential site to build a new Herbert Hoover High after the school was destroyed in the June 2016 flood. Ric Cavender, member of the Kanawha County Board of Education, said on Wednesday's "580 Live" with Charleston Mayor Danny Jones, the board is interested in building the new school on Hokie Lane in Elkview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella Strikes
|18 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|22 min
|Jeramiah
|797
|East side or west side women
|28 min
|Big man ney
|4
|Stores Closing All Over Town
|28 min
|sheesh
|47
|Best Body Piercers in Charleston Area (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Goddess16
|21
|prostitutes (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Tom Clark
|33
|Tracy Powell
|2 hr
|GOT'EM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC