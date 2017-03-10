Kanawha County man sentenced in connection to May 2016 shooting
A Kanawha County man was sentenced Friday in connection to a May 2016 shooting in North Charleston, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Fred Giggenbach. Nathaniel Williams, 30, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to wanton endangerment charges after firing multiple shots during a shooting at the Boondocks Bar and Grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It really is depressing
|1 hr
|Waltergrossman
|3
|Mary Hancock (Bowen)
|1 hr
|Happy
|32
|You aint shit girl
|3 hr
|Linda
|15
|Michelle Tackett
|4 hr
|YouSayURAChristian
|7
|How to Deal with a Controlling Woman in a Relat... (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Kojack16
|113
|City of Charleston vehicle policy
|4 hr
|Truthbtold
|7
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|4 hr
|swampmudd
|682
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC