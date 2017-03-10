Kanawha County man sentenced in conne...

Kanawha County man sentenced in connection to May 2016 shooting

A Kanawha County man was sentenced Friday in connection to a May 2016 shooting in North Charleston, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Fred Giggenbach. Nathaniel Williams, 30, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to wanton endangerment charges after firing multiple shots during a shooting at the Boondocks Bar and Grill.

