Jury out on benefit of income tax cut
A new state bill proposing the elimination of West Virginia's state income tax, on surface, would serve as an economic catalyst to draw new residents to the Eastern Panhandle and the rest of the state, thus re-invigorating the state's real estate market. Senate Bill 335 would create a general consumption tax in West Virginia -a broader, higher sales tax -eliminate the state's personal and corporate income taxes and sales and use tax, and reduce the state's severance tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boys State Tournament -2017
|3 hr
|Old Player
|1
|Mary Hancock (Bowen)
|4 hr
|Justin
|34
|Supremes protect lying Judge Kelly
|5 hr
|Jerry
|5
|Michelle Tackett
|5 hr
|YouSayURAChristian
|10
|Tom Clarks fisting club
|5 hr
|Cu m stained khakis
|16
|Carper is a FRAUD
|5 hr
|Pappy Parker
|2
|Stores Closing All Over Town
|6 hr
|Corrupt to the core
|9
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC