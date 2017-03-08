Jury out on benefit of income tax cut

Jury out on benefit of income tax cut

A new state bill proposing the elimination of West Virginia's state income tax, on surface, would serve as an economic catalyst to draw new residents to the Eastern Panhandle and the rest of the state, thus re-invigorating the state's real estate market. Senate Bill 335 would create a general consumption tax in West Virginia -a broader, higher sales tax -eliminate the state's personal and corporate income taxes and sales and use tax, and reduce the state's severance tax.

