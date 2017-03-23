Journal Junction for March 23

Here is a question to all those who are against building a wall on our border with Mexico to keep people out: Why did you not raise a stink while President Barack Obama was sending millions of dollars to Mexico to help them to build a wall between Mexico and Guatemala? Good ole Ridgeway, located in South Berkeley County, quiet and peaceful. NOT ANY MORE.

