House to vote Friday on eliminating Department of Education and the Arts
A bill that would eliminate the state Department of Education and the Arts is scheduled for third and final reading Friday in the House of Delegates. The bill eliminates the cabinet secretary's office and the Office of Professional Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
