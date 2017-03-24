House approves South Charleston tax/d...

House approves South Charleston tax/development plan

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Project would be a $150 million investment and would be paid for by the taxes of new businesses brought into the City of South Charleston. Brad McElhinny is the statewide correspondent for MetroNews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks republicans 19 min Wilbur 32
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr jonjedi 1,257
I keep posting this but it gets taken down 3 hr Lol 17
Trump cuts funding for miners safety 3 hr Lol 9
Chris from Alford Home Solutions. (Dec '15) 3 hr Mayday Malone 16
Whos the short Girl goes to GoldDome named Jacq... 3 hr Thinkdude 3
Don't look good for Trump 4 hr Lol 49
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC