Heroin epidemic the focus of 2016 crime statistics released by Charleston, Huntington police

Crime in two of West Virginia's largest cities has risen dramatically over the last several years due to the nationwide heroin epidemic, police said. In Huntington, there were more than 1,100 overdoses reported with 60 of them resulting in death.

