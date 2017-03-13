Head-on collision leaves one dead in Kanawha County
Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies say the crash happened about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Frame Road near Elkview. Dead is James Kidd, 46, of Elkview, W.Va.
