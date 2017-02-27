Guitar workshop slated at park -

Guitar workshop slated at park

Twin Falls Resort State Park in Mullens, West Virginia will hold a weekend guitar workshop with Robin Kessinger, Robert Shafer and Jim Ritchey. Charleston, West Virginia area guitarists Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer are world renowned guitar flat pickers.

