Guitar workshop slated at park -
Twin Falls Resort State Park in Mullens, West Virginia will hold a weekend guitar workshop with Robin Kessinger, Robert Shafer and Jim Ritchey. Charleston, West Virginia area guitarists Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer are world renowned guitar flat pickers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martha
|40 min
|Don
|4
|Kevin Comer and Community Trash Clean uo/Anti D...
|55 min
|done with you
|4
|Homeless People in Tents
|2 hr
|HopplaKahn
|29
|Shitty horror punk in wv
|8 hr
|Leon Debrion
|5
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|597
|My crazy stalker
|9 hr
|Jess
|2
|Senator Ron Stollings
|11 hr
|Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC