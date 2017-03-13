Guatemalan national sentenced for immigration crime
A Guatemalan national was sentenced to credit for time served for an immigration crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Obed Zabaleta, 23, previously pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States.
