Greyhound subsidies among cuts planned by GOP

Local greyhound breeders would again feel the bite under a proposal to stop runaway state spending in West Virginia, according to the proposal Republican lawmakers unveiled Monday in Charleston. GOP leaders in the West Virginia Legislature announced their plans on how best to bring the state's general fund budget of $4.5 billion in line with projected tax revenues of $4.055 billion - figures that show nearly $455 million in overspending by the state next year.

