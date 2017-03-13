Governor pushes $2.4 billion roads plan in Wheeling
A $135 million replacement of 14 bridges along Interstate 70 in Ohio County is on the list of West Virginia Division of Highways projects to begin if money can be found to fund them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|17 min
|southern at heart
|820
|Need info on TONY CANTLEY!!! ASAP
|3 hr
|NeedINFOonTC
|1
|Wade Murray
|3 hr
|SoChasWoman
|3
|Fetishes
|4 hr
|bi curious
|17
|City of Charleston vehicle policy
|5 hr
|Julie
|19
|Stores Closing All Over Town
|6 hr
|Resident
|48
|prostitutes (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|AIDS alert
|36
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC