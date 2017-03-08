Former United Way of Central West Virginia worker pleads guilty to fraud

Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and, as part of her plea agreement, $10,301.70 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way in Charleston, she took company credit cards and fraudulently charged goods and services for herself, officials said.

