Finalists' field of 3 for WSCC president

The search for the next president of Washington State Community College has now been narrowed down to three applicants. Out of 36 total applications, resumes and letters of interests to filter into the presidential search inbox, Vicky Wood, 52, of Marion, Kristin Mallory, 53, of Charleston, W.Va., and Mike Sherman, 62, of Hilliard, made the final cut.

