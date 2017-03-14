Elimination of greyhound breeding fund under consideration
The Senate Finance Committee is considering whether to end the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund, a move that's already a piece of the GOP-backed budget framework in the Legislature. Two fiscal notes , plus the GOP's budget framework discussed Monday, attribute $15 million in savings to eliminating the greyhound breeding development fund.
