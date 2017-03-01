Edward Harris Sandra Harris v. the County Commission of Calhoun County

EDWARD E. HARRIS and SANDRA L. HARRIS, Plaintiffs Below, Petitioners v. THE COUNTY COMMISSION OF CALHOUN COUNTY, Defendant Below, Respondent Orton A. Jones, Esq., Hedges, Jones, Whittier & Hedges, Spencer, West Virginia Counsel for the Petitioners Karen H. Miller, Esq., Joseph L. Amos, Jr., Esq., Adam K. Strider, Esq., Miller & Amos, Charleston, West Virginia Counsel for the Respondent The Circuit Court of Calhoun County has certified a question to this Court asking when a cause of action accrued for an alleged breach of contract by the County Commission of Calhoun County concerning the Commission's former employee, Edward E. Harris .

