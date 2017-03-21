Eastlan Adds 4 More Markets
EASTLAN RATINGS has added four new markets that will receive their inaugural audience estimates this SPRING. New on the EASTLAN map are BECKLEY, WV; BLUEFIELD, WV; CEDAR CITY, UT and MARION, VA.
