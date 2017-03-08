DHHR announces suicide lifeline

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources this week announced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK, is partnering with First Choice Services, a local non-profit organization based in Charleston, to answer calls from West Virginians and offer assistance during their time of need. Suicide is a major cause of preventable death in West Virginia.

