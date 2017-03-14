Covenant House to host 7th Annual Che...

Covenant House to host 7th Annual Chef's Challenge at Charleston Civic Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Virginia Metro

Seven West Virginia chefs will be in Charleston Tuesday night for the 7th Annual Chef's Challenge hosted by the Covenant House. Chefs will prepare gourmet 5-course meals by using food typically found in the Covenant House food pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 4 min jonjedi 791
H & r Block 14 min smokin 5
Stores Closing All Over Town 19 min cartrel 43
prostitutes (Apr '12) 1 hr AIDS alert 28
Trumpeteers 1 hr Aunt Jemima 30
Fetishes 4 hr Denny 15
Tom Clark giving head 4 hr Denny 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC