Covenant House to host 7th Annual Chef's Challenge at Charleston Civic Center
Seven West Virginia chefs will be in Charleston Tuesday night for the 7th Annual Chef's Challenge hosted by the Covenant House. Chefs will prepare gourmet 5-course meals by using food typically found in the Covenant House food pantry.
