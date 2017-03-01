Court: Licensed counselor not needed for health center
CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The West Virginia Supreme Court says a domestic violence counseling center can be considered a behavioral health center by the state government, even though it is not staffed by a licensed counselor. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the justices on Wednesday issued a unanimous opinion overturning a Kanawha County judge's ruling in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking children out in public
|10 min
|Classy
|24
|Has anybody received their WV tax refund yet?
|20 min
|Classy
|8
|RIP Michelle St James
|23 min
|Fruitloop
|80
|Buffalo police chief faces lawsuit (Mar '14)
|53 min
|eleanor mom
|83
|Zachary Jones (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Jealousy
|19
|Josh Lewis WCHS
|11 hr
|Tom Clark
|13
|Charleston councilman considers running against...
|11 hr
|Tom Clark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC