Court: Licensed counselor not needed for health center

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The West Virginia Supreme Court says a domestic violence counseling center can be considered a behavioral health center by the state government, even though it is not staffed by a licensed counselor. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the justices on Wednesday issued a unanimous opinion overturning a Kanawha County judge's ruling in the case.

