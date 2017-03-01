CORPE optimistic about possible insur...

CORPE optimistic about possible insurance relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. The spokesman for the West Virginia Coalition of Retired Public Employees knows it's a tough budget year, but Ernie "Spud" Terry is hopeful at the end of the budget process there will be something for thousands of retired state workers.

Charleston, WV

