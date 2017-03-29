Coal industry shows new optimism

Coal industry shows new optimism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney smiles a little more these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont you just love it 28 min April 25
Trump Is A Russian Informant 51 min Dalai Lama 45
All republicans are demons 1 hr Bill 1
When are they going to impeach comrade trump 1 hr Your Mommy 8
Charleston is a Zombie Town 2 hr hmmmm 16
Who is tougher Army or Marines? (Apr '12) 2 hr Seriously 107
Taxes 7 hr Bill 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC