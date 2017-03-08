Charleston Town Center Mall looks to change ownership
The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority voted Wednesday to waive a 10 percent transaction fee for current mall owner Forest City to sell the mall to Queensland Investment Corporation . Charleston Mayor Danny Jones was at the CURA meeting Wednesday and said without waiving the fee, the sale between the two companies would not have been possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as...
|42 min
|Waltergrossman
|36
|Michelle Tackett
|45 min
|LincolnCOknows
|3
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|615
|Charleston mayor outlines importance of city pa...
|2 hr
|Tony
|5
|Looking for milf hookup
|3 hr
|souled out
|8
|Trump Is A Racist Pig
|4 hr
|Trevon Cook
|27
|Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County school sys...
|4 hr
|Trevon Cook
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC