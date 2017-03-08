Charleston Town Center Mall looks to ...

Charleston Town Center Mall looks to change ownership

The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority voted Wednesday to waive a 10 percent transaction fee for current mall owner Forest City to sell the mall to Queensland Investment Corporation . Charleston Mayor Danny Jones was at the CURA meeting Wednesday and said without waiving the fee, the sale between the two companies would not have been possible.

