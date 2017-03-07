Charleston mayor outlines importance of city pay raises in Monday night speech
Charleston Mayor Danny Jones outlined his job duties in a speech to city council members Monday night in hopes of having them vote to raise annual salaries for mayor, council members and municipal court judge. "I hope you'll vote for the raise," Jones encouraged them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug ring?
|1 hr
|Nancy
|4
|Barabra banks
|1 hr
|abc
|3
|Chocolate
|1 hr
|abc
|5
|Tracy Clark McCallister
|1 hr
|Kev
|9
|Do you have a man bun?
|2 hr
|Nancy
|5
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 hr
|American Independent
|609
|Old fort on Fort Hill
|4 hr
|WAT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC