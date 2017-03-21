Charleston man pleads guilty for role in large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy
David Huffman, 36, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As part of a comprehensive investigation, agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, and Homeland Security Investigations intercepted several packages that contained crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as "ice."
