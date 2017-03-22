Charleston gun and drug dealer pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms
A Charleston felon pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Damian Means, 28, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|12 min
|jonjedi
|1,215
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|33 min
|Sam
|1
|Matt Harkins
|2 hr
|april
|1
|Leave that light on JJ!!!!
|5 hr
|Almost gone West Va
|3
|Thanks republicans
|6 hr
|Almost gone West Va
|21
|Can anyone tell me about Guardian ad litem Bren... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Worriedmomma4l
|10
|Alisha Peachy Buddy Scott??? (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|Doggfatha
|145
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC