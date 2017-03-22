Charleston gun and drug dealer pleads...

Charleston gun and drug dealer pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

A Charleston felon pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Damian Means, 28, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 12 min jonjedi 1,215
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... 33 min Sam 1
Matt Harkins 2 hr april 1
Leave that light on JJ!!!! 5 hr Almost gone West Va 3
Thanks republicans 6 hr Almost gone West Va 21
Can anyone tell me about Guardian ad litem Bren... (Feb '16) 7 hr Worriedmomma4l 10
Alisha Peachy Buddy Scott??? (Nov '12) 8 hr Doggfatha 145
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC