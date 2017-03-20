Charleston felon sentenced to over four years in federal prison for gun crime
William Cody McClung, 31, previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. McClung admitted that on December 6, 2015, he shot at another man as he drove past him on Falcon Drive in Charleston.
