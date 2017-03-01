Charleston councilman considers running against Goodwin for mayor
There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 17 hrs ago, titled Charleston councilman considers running against Goodwin for mayor. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
Former West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Amy Shuler Goodwin announced her campaign last week. Now, Charleston City Council Member At-Large Andy Richardson is considering entering the race.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Good
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Who didn't see this coming? Lord help our city.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Lewis WCHS
|9 min
|Not News
|12
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|15 min
|truth b told
|3,999
|It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr...
|28 min
|Public Health
|11
|Campbells Creek (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|lady creeker
|259
|Taking children out in public
|1 hr
|Nancy
|15
|Buffalo police chief faces lawsuit (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|teach
|82
|David March in jail
|2 hr
|Body parts
|1
|Jim Justice Golden Dome
|11 hr
|Worker
|22
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC