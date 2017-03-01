Charleston councilman considers runni...

Charleston councilman considers running against Goodwin for mayor

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 17 hrs ago, titled Charleston councilman considers running against Goodwin for mayor.

Former West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Amy Shuler Goodwin announced her campaign last week. Now, Charleston City Council Member At-Large Andy Richardson is considering entering the race.

whoknew

Charleston, WV

#1 11 hrs ago
Good
Trainwreck

Bladensburg, MD

#2 2 hrs ago
Who didn't see this coming? Lord help our city.
