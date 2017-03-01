Blackjack player who left casino to rob bank gets prison
Kerry Johnson looks at people in a courtroom as he is brought in for sentencing for a 2016 bank robbery, in Charleston, W.Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017. Johnson, a drug-addicted gambler who left a West Virginia casino, robbed a bank, then returned to the blackjack table, was sentenced Thursday to between five and 18 years in prison.
