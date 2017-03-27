Bill would redraw map of school districts
Some representatives in Charleston believe the West Virginia school system needs to be changed, and one legislator introduced a bill that would eliminate county boards of education and establish 10 statewide school districts of approximately 180,000 students each. A high school graduate from Charles Town, Delegate Ron Walters, R-Kanawha, is the lead sponsor for HB 3008, the bill aiming to eliminate county school districts.
