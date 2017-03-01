Around the Region for March 3

Around the Region for March 3

21 hrs ago

A federal inmate in West Virginia has been convicted of identity theft for possessing other people's Social Security numbers in order to file false tax returns. The U.S. attorney's office in Clarksburg says 36-year-old Daniel Aaron Stone pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated identity theft and faces up to four years in prison.

