Around the Region for March 24

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that a consumer representative from the Attorney General's Office will meet one-on-one with Eastern Panhandle residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the 22nd Annual Home Show, Berkeley Plaza, 215 Monroe St. SHEPHERDSTOWN - Members of the public are invited to help the Shepherd Environmental Organization plant trees at 10 a.m. April 1, near the soccer field on Shepherd University's west campus. The group plans to plant 24 evergreens that will provide a buffer between the campus and the Maddox Farm subdivision.

