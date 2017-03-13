Agreement reached on ensuring inmates pay court costs
CHARLESTON, W.Va.- An information-sharing agreement between the state Supreme Court and the regional jail system will ensure that inmates pay their court-ordered fines and fees. The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety announced the agreement Thursday.
