Agencies must cut waste, not services

Agencies must cut waste, not services

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Given conditions in the economy during the past few years, there's a chance that at some point your boss went to you and said you were going to have to find ways to reduce some costs for your company. Responding with a list of job duties you'd be dropping probably was not the right answer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 13 min swampmudd 709
H & r Block 5 hr Jasmine 1
Mike Price Shannon Jones and Lonnie 5 hr Heather 3
Bernie Sanders in WV tv tonight 6 hr Go fun me boss 5
How do I get in touch with work release in kana... 14 hr duh 4
What is the best spa in Charleston? (Jan '11) 15 hr Been there 5
Anyone receive 2016 WV State tax refund yet? (Feb '16) 17 hr Tandy 59
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC