After healthcare flop, White House seeks help from Congress on tax

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday blamed the U.S. Congress for thwarting a Republican plan to overhaul healthcare law, but acknowledged that the White House will need to work with lawmakers to accomplish its next set of legislative plans. President Trump talks to journalist at the Oval Office of the White House after the AHCA health care bill was pulled before a vote in Washington, U.S. REUTERS: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday blamed the U.S. Congress for thwarting a Republican plan to overhaul healthcare law, but acknowledged that the White House will need to work with lawmakers to accomplish its next set of legislative plans.

