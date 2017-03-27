After Failure to Repeal Obamacare, Pe...

After Failure to Repeal Obamacare, Pence and McMahon Reassure Small Businesses

After failure by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill that could repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon made a stop in West Virginia to reassure small business owners and listen to their concerns. The pair met with a crowd of small business leaders at Foster Supply, a family-owned business in Charleston, W.V., Hosted by owner Ronald Foster and Delegate Nancy Reagan Foster, the event featured remarks from both Pence and McMahon about small businesses and the fight against Obamacare.

