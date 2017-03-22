Action kicking up in Charleston

Action kicking up in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

A bill eliminating the Smarter Balanced Assessment as West Virginia's format for standardized testing is set for its first reading before the full Senate in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 13 min Hillary got thumped 1,204
Thanks republicans 26 min Almost gone West Va 17
Who is Kevin Comer? 33 min zeb 6
Unwed mothers home 1 hr Harold Gilman 1
News Deputies issue warrants in Cross Lanes shooting 1 hr going down 1
Looking for milf hookup 2 hr Matt 13
Endocrinologist 4 hr Nancy 15
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC